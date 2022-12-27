John Jongetjes

March 3, 1938 - December 24, 2022

Delavan, WI - John Jongetjes was born on March 3, 1938 to Bill and Elizabeth (Mouw) Jongetjes in Melvin Iowa and soon moved to California where they lived for 10 years. John had his 11th birthday on the move to Wisconsin where the family bought a farm outside of Elkhorn. John was the fourth of five children and survived by a brother Hank (Linda) Jonson and sister Harriet (George) Tjeerdsma. Preceded in death by sisters Fran Metcalf and Gert (John) Hiemstra.