Delavan, WI - John Jongetjes was born on March 3, 1938 to Bill and Elizabeth (Mouw) Jongetjes in Melvin Iowa and soon moved to California where they lived for 10 years. John had his 11th birthday on the move to Wisconsin where the family bought a farm outside of Elkhorn. John was the fourth of five children and survived by a brother Hank (Linda) Jonson and sister Harriet (George) Tjeerdsma. Preceded in death by sisters Fran Metcalf and Gert (John) Hiemstra.
John married Marge Klaus on June 6, 1959. They had 4 sons, Randy (died as an infant) Brian (Nancy), Ron (Lesley Nason) and Jerry. Three grandchildren, Dan (Melissa) Jongetjes, Elizabeth (Nate) Austin and Sarah Jongetjes plus nine great-grandchildren.
John was a member of the Delavan Christian Reformed Church since he was 11-years old. John loved the church and served as a deacon, elder, Sunday school teacher, cadet leader and drove and managed the transportation for disabled members. John also served as a board member for the Delavan Christian School.
John was a mason contractor until 1968 when he bought a garbage hauling business in Daytona Beach Fl that he only kept for 9-months. John then founded Johns Pick-up Service in 1969 in Palmyra WI. John loved to work in the shop fixing equipment and inventing and building sorting machines for recycling. John loved to work more than anything. He enjoyed mowing lawns when he was no longer able to work in the shop. In the early years John loved to camp with the family. John enjoyed snowmobiling and riding motorcycles. John went with his sons on hunting trips to Wyoming for many years.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Delavan Christian Reformed Church, 850 Oak Street in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Delavan Christian Reformed Church and from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service on Friday at the church. Burial will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery in Delavan. Memorials can be directed to Delavan Christian School. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith and not from yourselves, it is the gift of God.
Ephesians 2:8
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.