John "Jack" Lindaas

Beloit, WI - John Dean "Jack" Lindaas, went Home to Our Heavenly Father, Friday, February 11, 2022.
He was born on April 17, 1938 in South Beloit, IL, the son of Adrian and Agnes (Flanagan) Lindaas. Jack was a 1956 South Beloit High School graduate. He served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1962. Jack married Jo Ann Marie Rasmussen on June 4, 1960 and together they had five children: Michael (Leslie) Lindaas, Thomas (Dawn) Lindaas, John Dean II (Julie) Lindaas, Joan (Kenneth) Topham and Sandra (Darrin) Ott. He later married Grace Rose on May 21, 2004.
Survivors include his entire family: 21 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and sister, Patricia (John) Shea.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Bernard, Jeanette, Daniel, Thomas, David Lindaas, Joan Smith and Judith Draeving.
A Funeral Service for Jack will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor David Meding officiating. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to ADRC of Rock County "Dementia Fund" at PO Box 1649, Janesville, WI, 53547.