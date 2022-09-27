November 22, 1946 - September 21, 2022

Beloit, WI - John "Jack" Duff age 75 of Beloit passed away Wednesday September 21, 2022 in his home surrounded by family. Jack was born November 22, 1946 to the late Thurman and Lela (Schultz) Duff. He graduated from Beloit Memorial High School and attended the Milwaukee School of Engineering before enlisting into the U.S. Navy. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran. He married his love, Linda (Wittchow) Duff, on October 25, 1969 in Berlin, WI. Jack was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Beloit and co-owned and operated Beloit Frame and Axle for many years with his brother Warren.