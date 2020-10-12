October 7, 2020
Janesville, WI - John "Jack" Doherty, age 90, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Huntington Place in Janesville. John was born in Rockford on April 9, 1930; the son of Finton and Uveta (Bloyer) Doherty. After graduating from High School, John enlisted in the United States Marine Corp, serving during the Korean Conflict, and ultimately attaining the rank of 1st Sergeant. John married his loving wife, Donna Ruth (Dean) Doherty on February 4, 1951 in Janesville, and they were blessed with four children: John, Kirby, Kevin, and Aileen. He worked for AT&T as a repair technician, retiring in 1985. John was very active as a volunteer with the local Marine Corp League, where he worked with the Young Marines. He also was a gun safety instructor with 4-H, as well as other organizations around the community. John will always be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and all-around good man.
He is survived by 3 children: John D. (Elaine) Doherty, Kirby Doherty, and Aileen Doherty; grandchildren: James (Eileen) Doherty, Leigha (Matt) McNicholas, Kyle (Laura) Farbman, Matthew Farbman, Diana (Justin) Shefchek, Rosina Doherty, Rachel (Travis) Burton; 5 great grandchildren; sister in-law, Janet Doherty; brother, William "Bill" Doherty; brother in-law, Willie Wenger; and many extended family members.
John is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Donna; son, Kevin; and 6 siblings.
A private family graveside service will be held at Grove Cemetery in Center Township. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com