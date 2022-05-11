Bensenville, IL - John (Jack) Dingeldein, age 72, passed away on May 1, 2022 in Bensenville, IL, after a long battle with colon cancer. Jack was born in Janesville, Wisconsin and graduated from Janesville Craig High School in 1968. Following graduation, he accepted a position as a carman with the Chicago, Milwaukee, Saint Paul & Pacific Railroad in Bensenville, IL, joining his father and brother. He also worked for the Soo Line & Canadian Pacific Railroad for a total of 42 years in the railroad business. He was a past member of St. Alexis Church in Bensenville. Jack enjoyed spending time with the family and watching the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Cubs.
He is survived by seven siblings: James, Kathleen, Janet (Brad), Joseph (Mary), Mary (Paul), Jeorge (Joy), and Arlene (Dale); and five nieces: Jennifer, Jessica, Sara, Natasha, and Lori; and five nephews: Jeoffrey, Matthew, Christopher, Jacob, and Ryan; and the family dog, Quinella. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Arleen Dingeldein.
A chapel service honoring Jack will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Janesville, Wisconsin on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 1 o'clock. Following the service, a luncheon will be served. Further details will be provided.
The family kindly requests everyone attending Jack's service and luncheon wear a mask or face covering to help avoid spreading the Covid-19 virus to family and friends, particularly to the more vulnerable attendees. If you are unvaccinated, the family requests you perform a home Covid test to help ensure everyone's safety.
The family would also like to take this sad occasion to encourage everyone eligible for colon cancer screening to follow the recommendations of your family physician to help you avoid this preventable disease.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Residential Hospice Foundation: Address: 5440 Corporate Drive, Suite 400, Troy, MI 48098. www.residentialhealthcaregroup.com.
