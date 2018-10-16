John "Jack" Carlson

November 4, 1934 - October 14, 2018
Janesville, WI -- John E. "Jack" Carlson, 83, of Janesville, WI, died Sunday, October 14, 2018 in his home. He was born November 4, 1934 in Beloit, WI, the son of Ernest and Viola (Goethke, Tumbarelli) Carlson. Jack was a 1953 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School, and a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving from 1954 until 1958. Jack married Marlys Berg on February 4, 1961 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Beloit, WI. Jack was employed by the Beloit Post Office and then Beloit Memorial Hospital for 25 years, retiring in 1999. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, sports of all kinds, and basset hounds. Jack was a Wisconsin Badger and Chicago Cubs fan. Jack was a member of First Lutheran Church in Janesville, WI, where he was a greeter and helped out with communion.
Survivors include his wife, Marlys Carlson of Janesville, WI; daughters: Susan (Michael) Erickson of Beloit, WI, Karen Linzmeier of Wheeling, IL, and Judy (Jay) Carlson of Cross Plains, WI; grandchildren: Betsy (Juan) De Salas, Brian Erickson, Holly Erickson, Lauren (Bill) Russell, Alex Linzmeier, and Jay Jae Carlson; great-granddaughter, Brielle Russell; sister, Nancy Seblom of Milton, WI; and his dog, Lucy. He was predeceased by his parents.
Funeral services for Jack will be at 12 p.m. Friday, October 19, 2018 at First Lutheran Church, 612 Randall Ave., Janesville, WI, with Pastor Jim Johnson officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the church. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday at East Lawn Cemetery, Beloit, WI. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Memorials may be given in his name to First Lutheran Church, Rock County Humane Society or Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse