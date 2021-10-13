Janesville, WI - John J. Van Den Langenberg, age 77, of Janesville, passed away peacefully, at home, on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, with his family at his side. John was born in Leoti, Kansas on December 15, 1943; the son of Wilbur J. and E. Marie (Cibulski) Van Den Langenberg. After graduation from Janesville High School in 1962, John served his country in the United States Air Force and was a Vietnam Veteran. He married Mary (Zala) Van Den Langenberg on May 31, 1969, at Holy Name Catholic Church in Cleveland, Ohio and went on to work for the General Motors Corporation, retiring in 2004. During his life, John was a flight instructor and photographer. He liked to travel, had countless adventures, engaged in many hobbies, and loved just relaxing outside in the sun. But most important to John was his family. He enjoyed spending time with them, especially his grandchildren who meant the world to him.
John is survived by his wife, Mary Van Den Langenberg; daughters, Karen Stusek and Julie (Craig) Fischer; grandchildren: Sam (Jaclyn) Fischer, Emma (Joe Rudisill) Fischer, and Jake (Kayla Dudek) Fischer; siblings: Michael (Mary) Van Den Langenberg, Richard (Alice) Van Den Langenberg, Martin (Anita) Van Den Langenberg, Barbara (Stephen) Hermening, Darlene (William) Zentz, Walter (Arlene) Van Den Langenberg, Carol (Dennis) Johnson, and Janet (William) Stone; and many extended family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Braukhoff; and son in-law, Mark Stusek.
A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Agrace Hospice. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting John's Family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
