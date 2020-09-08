November 17, 1935 - September 2, 2020
Elkhorn, WI -- John J. Treslley II, 84, of Elkhorn, WI, died September 2, 2020, at his home. Mr. Treslley was a retired pipe fitter/plumber and member of Union Local 130 Plumbers and Pipe Fitters, Chicago, IL. He was born November 17, 1935, in Chicago, IL, to John J. Treslley Sr. and Theodora S. (Jajkowski) Treslley. Mr. Treslley was a beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved the Green Bay Packers, fishing, and was immeasurably proud of his life's greatest work - his family. He married Rosemary A. Capone on Sept. 24, 1954, and she preceded him in death.
John is survived by two sons, John J. Treslley III, of Lore City, OH and Jeffery M. (Annemarie) Treslley, of Vero Beach, FL; two daughters, Jennifer A. (Michael Belding) Treslley-Belding, of Huntington, IN and Jodi A. Treslley, of Elkhorn; and a daughter-in-law, Jo Ellen Treslley. Also surviving are two sisters, Judith (Alan) Sprehe, of Wheeling, IL and Myrene Iozzo, of Hoffman Estates, IL; and a brother-in-law, Robert Downey Jr., of Chicago, IL. His 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren also survive, Tracy (Sean Richards) Treslley, and their daughters, Ellie Dalton and Kaelyn Richards; Master Sgt. John J. Treslley IV, and his daughters, Ava and Ivy Treslley; Katherine (Christopher Glockner) Treslley; Jessica (Tristan) Erdahl, and their children, Emily Ann, William James, and Isabella Rose Erdahl; Jenna (Brian) Skanron; James A. Treslley Jr.; Dr. Erica (Tyler) Schmitt, and their children, Brayden Charles, Elianna Jean and Luke Jeffery Schmitt; Jeffery (Leah) Treslley Jr., and their daughter, Dinah Joan Treslley; Kirstin (Michael) Moore, and their son, Huxley Michael Moore; Lauren (Jason) Winterfeld, and their sons, Jackson Michael and Vincent James Winterfeld; Adam G. Wilson; Tylor J. Treslley; and Dylan J. Treslley. He was preceded in death by both parents; his wife, Rosemary; his son, James A. Treslley Sr.; his sister, Joan Downey; and his brother-in-law, Frank Iozzo.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10,2020 at Haase-Lockwood Funeral Home, 730 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 10 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 107 W. Walworth St. Elkhorn, with Fr. Oriol Regales officiating. Burial will follow services at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Elkhorn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the charity of choice in Mr. Treslley's name. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Treslley Family.