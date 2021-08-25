John J. "Jake" Hetzel Sr.

Elkhorn, WI - John "Jake" J. Hetzel Sr., 73, of Elkhorn, WI, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021 at Ridgestone Village in Delavan, WI. He was born September 27, 1947, the son to the late Jacob P. and Leone (Puestow) Hetzel. Jake was united in marriage to Janet (Rozmarin) Hetzel on February 17, 1997 in Las Vegas, NV. He served in the United States Army as a Medic during Vietnam and was awarded the Purple Heart Medal of Honor. Jake enjoyed watching horse races. He was an avid Wisconsin sports fan, loving the Brewers, Packers and the Bucks. Jake graduated from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. He worked as an industrial engineer throughout the years for Borg Industries and Owen Vending.
Jake is survived by his wife of 24 years, Janet Hetzel, three children; Allison (David Durham) Hetzel of Tuscaloosa, AL, John Hetzel Jr. of Delavan, WI, and Chad (Michelle) Hetzel of Delavan, WI, two step-children; Ken (Peggy) Stopple of Elkhorn, WI and Don Stopple of IL; four grandchildren: Oliver, Sam, George and Hollister Hetzel; five step-grandchildren: Angus and Willie Durham, Joe, Rachael (Kevin) and Jonathan Stopple, two step-great-grandchildren, Jack and Logan and one brother, Greg (Lynn) Hetzel of Milwaukee, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be 12:00PM on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Spring Grove Cemetery in Delavan, WI with Deacon Phil Kilkenny officiating. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be following services from 1:00 to 5:00PM at the American Legion, 111 S. Second St. Delavan, WI 53115. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital of Madison, www.madison.va.gov/giving/index.asp. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Hetzel Family.
