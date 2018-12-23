July 29, 1939 - December 17, 2018
Janesville, WI -- John Herbert Hoopes, age 79, passed away peacefully at home on December 17, 2018, after a brief illness. He was born in Evanston, IL on July 29, 1939, the son of Herbert and Helen (Killeen) Hoopes. He had a close relationship with his Aunt Miriam and Uncle Joby. He graduated from Edgerton High School in 1957, and from Milton College in 1965. After graduating from high school, John joined the Air Force, and served 4 years at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C. While attending Milton College, he worked as a surgical technician at Mercy Hospital. He went on to graduate from the Mayo Clinic School of Anesthesia, Rochester, MN, and returned to Janesville where he spent his career working at Mercy Hospital, retiring in 2012. He married Janice M. Infield in May 1964. John was most proud of his family and he loved his children dearly. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, and the many family vacations together were something he cherished. John enjoyed running, playing with the grandchildren, and keeping up with the Packers. John will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
John is survived by his wife, Jan Hoopes; three children: Kristina (Carter) Johnston, Bridget (Lee) Cunningham, and Mitch Hoopes; five grandchildren: Reagan, Jake, Alex, Ryan, and Parker; two cousins, Susan (Gary) Davis and Bill Etnyer; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; stepmother, Dorothy Hoopes; beloved Aunt Miriam and Uncle Joby; and cousin, Patricia Etnyer.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 29, 2018, with Pastor Steven Eyers officiating at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the Funeral Home. Memorials are preferred to GIFTS Men's shelter or the Dane County Humane Society. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
John's family would like to thank the team from Mercy Hospice for their compassionate care of John as well as their comforting support to the family.
