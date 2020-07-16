August 6, 1939 - July 12, 2020
Evansville, WI -- John Henry Woodstock, age 80 passed away on Sunday July 12, 2020 at the Evansville Manor Nursing Home. He was born on August 6, 1939 the son of Leonard and Edith (Bratzke) Woodstock. John married Nancy Johnson on April 22, 1961 in Rock County, and she preceded him in death on July 23, 1992. He served in the United States Army for four years. He worked for the Union Co-op delivering L.P. Gas for thirty years before retiring. John enjoyed photography, gardening, golfing and traveling. He was a member of Midvale Lutheran Church, in Madison. John loved to spend time with his family especially his grandchildren and will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his children: Tom (Pennie) Woodstock, Evansville, Cheryl (Gary Hallmark) Woodstock, Orfordville, Randy (Ravin) Woodstock, Janesville; his grandchildren: Mark (Emily), Mitch (April), Jessica (Grant), Erica (Jon), Matt, Cody, Grace, Kyle, Tyler; two great grandchildren, Dane, Brooklyn; Two brothers, Allen Woodstock, Janesville, Donald Woodstock, Alabama; his companion of several years Judy Mcausland, Fitchburg; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Nancy; siblings: Owen, Russell, Robert, and Marlene Lund.
Family burial will be held in GROVE CEMETERY. Due to covid 19 restrictions a Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com