November 3, 1940 - July 17, 2019

Janesville, WI -- John H. Runde, age 78, passed away peacefully with family by his side after a battle with pulmonary fibrosis on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison. He was born on November 3, 1940, in Rockford, IL, the son of Louis and Iola (Vosberg) Runde. He served his country in the U.S. Army. John married Terri L. Hassinger on February 8, 1969, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, and together they shared 50 years of marriage. John, a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, known to many as "Papa", was an absolute sports fanatic. If he wasn't at his grandkid's sporting events around the state, he could be found watching two or three games on TV while listening to one on the radio. The love that he radiated to all those around him, as well as his quiet, but hilarious one-liners, will not soon be forgotten.

John is survived by his loving wife, Terri; three children: Jim (Jocee) Runde, Matt Runde, and Kristin Wangerin; five grandchildren: J.T. Smithback, Emily Wangerin, Ethan Wangerin, J.J. Runde, and Leah Wangerin; five siblings: Pete (Mary) Runde, Jane (Barney) Morgan, Julie Dax (Bruce Mann), Charlie (Jane) Runde, and Bruce Runde (Lucy Czolnik); two brother-in-laws, Jeff (Nancy) Hassinger, Bill (April) Hassinger; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, John Hassinger; and nephews: Randy Morgan, Mike Morgan, and Jason Runde.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH with Fr. Jim Leeser officiating. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2109, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, and again on Thursday, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the CHURCH. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com