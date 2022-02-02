Montello/formerly Janesville, WI - John H. Phillippe, Jr, 61 of Montello, WI passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, January 29, 2022. John was born May 28, 1960 in Janesville to the late John H. and Betty J. (Hensel) Phillippe, Sr.
John was an avid outdoorsman who always found time to hunt and fish. John always dreamed of "Living off the grid in the Northwoods" John did just that over the last 10 years. John was also a man of so many talents including drawing and designing tattoos and then doing the tattoo. A meticulous man who was so organized that he knew you moved something in the smallest degree. He was a self-reliant man almost to introvert status when it came to himself but he loved having his children/grandchildren come around to teach them life lessons. John was known for many gnarly quotes, some that stuck with his family were 'in and out, in and out' and 'you better eat that, it will put hair on your chest'. Growing up John would find pennies and then go fill the parking meters for the day in front of Rote's Barbershop- this is the kind of person John was.
He was a simple man, "Half Crazed and Wild Eyed". Forever Dad!
John is survived by his daughter Shanon (Baltazar) Caballero; son Trevor Phillippe; five grandchildren: Logan (Lauren), Juan Diego (Christina), Liliana (Nick), Josie, and Julian; great grandchildren: Lola Jean, Armani, Lorenzo, and one on the way; mother of his children: Mary Nunn; two sisters: Debbie (Bill) Simonson and Candy (Gar) Hanson; three nephews and many cousins. John is further survived by the best of friends he called his brothers Steve Ross and Kenny Cunningham. He was preceded in death by his father John H. Phillippe, Sr; mother Betty J. Phillippe Novak; sister Betty Jo June; and grandparents: Dewey (Fern) Phillippe and Paul (Ida) Hensel.
Per John's wishes there will be no public service. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville is assisting the family. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
To plant a tree in memory of John Phillippe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.