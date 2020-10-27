September 15, 1937 - October 24, 2020
Janesville, WI - JANESVILLE - John H. Jacks, 83, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family after years of health issues. He was born September 15, 1937 in Milwaukee, WI, to the late Henry and Clara "La La" (Paszkiewicz) Jacks.
After high school John enlisted and served in the U.S. Coast Guard. John then continued his education and became an engineer; where he used this knowledge, immense work ethic and his attention to details in Michigan for GM and Ford, ultimately relocating to Janesville for Parker Pen Co, and finally retiring in California for the Gillette Co. He was also a board member for Forward Janesville for many years.
On September 10, 1988, John married the love of his life Judy (Jacobson) at First Lutheran Church, Janesville. Together, John and Judy were snowbirds for 16 years in Arizona with an incredible group of family and friends from the United States, Canada and, of course, Janesville, Wisconsin.
Outside of work, John and Judy were UW football season ticket holders for many years, where John was the master chef at many of the tailgate parties in Madison. John also enjoyed watching the Packers and Brewers with family and friends. John was an avid Indy car fan for over 45 years. John, along with his brother-in-law Jim and dear friend Dick, went to Indianapolis to watch the Indy 500 time trials. For some of those years, John was joined by his sons and friends, who made the trip interesting.
Without question, John was a true family man who made sure he attended and cheered on his children and grandchildren in whatever sports or activity they enjoyed throughout the years.
John is survived by the love of his life Judy Jacks; children: Roger (Dana) Jacks, Brenda (Lizzi) Jacks, Greg (Sherri) Richards, Eric Richards, and Shawn (Debra) Richards; his 13 grandchildren: Bryant, Casey, Nathan, Bailee, Dustin, Nick, Keara, Isabella, Carson, Aidan, Christian, Hans, and Deezle; five great grandchildren; sister-in-law Marilyn Ellis; brothers-in-law: Gordon Jacobson, Robert Jacobson, and John (Robin) Jacobson; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Henry J. Jacks; brothers-in-law: William (Joan) Jacobson, and Gib Ellis; and sisters-in-law Ellie Jacobson and Mary Jacobson.
Visitation for John will be on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd. A funeral service with Fr. Jim Leeser will follow at 1:00 PM. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family. In lieu of flowers, all donations in John's name are much appreciated to Agrace Hospice, Janesville, WI, who offered incredible services for our family.
With tremendous gratitude, we want to thank the Agrace Hospice staff, along with Brightstar, for their wonderful compassion, care and assistance. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Laura and Josh for the love and care that they provided for John and our family.