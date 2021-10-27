Elkhorn, WI - John " Jack" H. Leach: 94, died unexpectedly Friday October 22, 2021 at home. Jack was born in Burlington, WI on August 16, 1927 the son of the late Harvey V. and Laura H. (Elderbrook) Leach. On January 5, 1952 Jack was united in marriage to Janette May Cobb in Elkhorn, WI. Janette died March 15, 2019. Jack was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, and Elkhorn Lions Club. He served on the Elkhorn Area Fire Department of over 43 Years. Jack was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be deeply missed by his three children: Patricia "Pat" (John) Hohlfelder of Elkhorn, WI, Timothy "Tim" Leach of Elkhorn, WI and Susan "Sue" (John) Bagnall of Mishawaka, IN, eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years Janette, and daughter-in-law: Tammy Leach. Private family funeral service will be held at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory 730 N. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, WI. Memorials may be made in Jack's name to: Elkhorn Area Fire Department, Elkhorn Food Pantry or St. Patrick's Catholic Church. On-line guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
To plant a tree in memory of John Leach as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
