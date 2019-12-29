July 6, 1921 - December 19, 2019

Janesville, WI -- John F. Olson, age 98, life long resident of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville. John was born on July 6, 1921; the son of Fred M. and Grace R.(Brummond) Olson. John graduated with the Class of 1939 from Janesville High School, and went on to honorably serve our country in the United States Army Air Corp during World War II. Seventh Air Force having flown 40 missions as a Radio Operator and Gunner on a B-24Liberator in the Pacific Theater of Operations. He married his loving wife, Margaret K. (Harker) Olson on March 18, 1977 in Janesville. John worked for General Motors Corporation as a Senior Rate Analyst, retiring after 40 years of service in 1981. A proud member of the Janesville Elks Lodge No. 254 since 1977, the Blackhawk Golden "K" Kiwanis in 1986, and the Janesville Bowling Association Hall of Fame since 1986 During his long bowling career he bowled a perfect 300. He loved playing golf and bowling year round, thanks to the many years he spent in Ranch Mobile Home Park in Florida during the winter months.

He is survived by his very dear wife, Maggie; daughter, Carla (Richard) Lies; stepchildren: Jean (Tom) Yosick, Jerry (Denise) Crandall, Jay (Laura) Crandall, Jeff (Jackie) Crandall, and Lynn (Mike) Guy; 3 grandchildren; 9 step grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. John is predeceased by his son, Phillip Olson. A private family service will be held on a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com