November 26, 1942 - October 1, 2018
Janesville, WI -- John F. Mayfield, age 75, of Janesville died on Monday, October 1, 2018 after a very courageous battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer. He was born in Dubuque, IA on November 26, 1942, the son of the late Francis G. and Murial K. (Wolfe) Mayfield. John graduated from Lodi High School in 1960. On July 4, 1964, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Lodi, WI, he married Judith M. Olson and together they had two daughters. John had a very distinguished military career with the U.S. Air Force. He initially joined on November 8, 1960 until he was honorably discharged in 1965. He later joined the Air Force Reserves serving for a total of 20 years. He served with the 440th Tactical Unit at General Mitchell Field in Milwaukee, retiring on April 6, 1996. He has continually remained in contact with his comrades, and he has been active with the Air Force Sergeants Association. John retired from Beloit Corporation where he worked for 20 years. John and his wife also owned Rock Valley Drivers School, teaching many children how to drive over the years. John was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. John was a very disciplined and good-hearted gentleman, who enjoyed walking and working out at the gym. He was very meticulous with his automobiles, and was proud to always to have a new car. John along with his wife, looked forward to wintering at Gulf Shores, where they made many friends. He was also an avid NASCAR fan, a sport he followed religiously. John was a great husband, father, grandfather, and mentor to many people, who will be missed dearly.
He is survived by his wife of over 54 years, Judith; and his two daughters, Stacy (Bob) Severson and Kerri (Olegario) Vazquez, both of Beloit; seven grandchildren: Terrance Harvey, Jr., Jasmine (Corey) Montalvo, Marquis Wisdom, Dylan Tofte, Tasia Moore, Aline Vazquez, and Kule Vazquez; and ten great-grandchildren. He is further survived by two brothers, Jim (Carol) Mayfield of De Forest, WI, and J. Steven (Susie) Mayfield of Oro Valley, AZ; sisters and brothers-in-law: Marilyn (Bob) Hoesly of Monroe, WI, Linda (Gene) Keiler of Cuba City, WI, and Donna Sersch of Barneveld, WI; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother David.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 5, 2018 at the Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home with Fr. Tim Renz officiating. Visitation will be on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Union Cemetery in South Wayne, WI. Memorials would be greatly appreciated if they were made in John's name to Vets Roll or the American Cancer Society.
A very warm and heartfelt thank you to the wonderful Doctors, Nurses and Staff who have treated John the last few years. Also thank you the staff at Agrace Hospice for your compassion and care given to John and his family during his final journey!
