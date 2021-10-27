January 1, 1936 - October 23, 2021
Delavan, WI - John Edward Clair, 85, of Delavan, Wisconsin, passed away on October 23, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones.
Ed, who was born on New Year's Day, grew up on the Southside of Chicago in an area known as Beverly. He attended St. Sabina's Parish for grade school and St. Ignatius High School in Chicago. (1954). He went on to attend the University of Notre Dame (1958) for his undergraduate degree and the University of DePaul (1961) for law school. After completing graduate school, he started a home construction business with his sister, before opening his legal practice. He was a highly respected attorney in Illinois and Wisconsin with his primary practice being located in city of Delavan, WI for 50 years. Most of that time practicing with the same law firm family.
Ed considered his greatest accomplishments being that of a loving husband and father. He was married to the love of his life, Patricia Ann Dwyer, for 47 years. He considered his four children (John, Catherine, Kerry and Ed) the success stories of his life. He was always there for them through life's ups and downs and taught them to enjoy every moment life has to offer. He welcomed his son-in-laws, Chris Scherer and Kevin Barry, and daughter-in-law, Renee Brown Clair, with open arms and considered them his own children.
He loved Delavan Lake since he was a child spending his summers at his family's summer cottage. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, playing golf, sailing, attending Notre Dame football games and volunteering at St. Andrew's Parish, the Delavan Lake Yacht Club and Delavan Lake Sailing School.
Ed was preceded in death by his wife (Pat) and oldest son (John Clair) as well as his Mother (Mary Trehy Clair), Father ( J. Emmett Clair), four siblings (Mary Catherine "Kate" Clair, Geraldine Gilboy, Anna Clair and Joseph E. Clair, Jr.) and grandson (Christopher Scherer, Jr.). He is survived by his remaining children and grandchildren: Catherine (Chris) Scherer (Madeline, Eddie, Sophia), Kerry (Kevin) Barry (Bridget, John, Colleen) and Ed (Renee) Clair (Emmett, Anna, Maggie, Finn). His youngest sister, Joann Clair Lyons, also survives him along with numerous nieces and nephews and extended family members.
Funeral Services will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, October 29, 2021 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 714 E. Walworth Avenue in Delavan, WI. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service on Friday at the church. The family asks any donations in his honor be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, the Epilepsy Foundation or a favorite charity of your choice.
Until we meet again, joyfully, on the other side...