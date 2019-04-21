December 3, 1963 - April 13, 2019

Janesville, WI -- John E. Nottestad, age 55, of Janesville passed away on April 13, 2019 at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born in Janesville on December 3, 1963, the son of Lynn and Joan (Enking) Nottestad. He married Jessica Walhovd on September 3, 2001. John was best known for being in the auto service industry for 33 years. For the past 13 years, he resided in Myrtle Beach, SC, until returning to Janesville this past December.

Surviving are his wife, Jessica; five children: Jossalyn, Jordyn, Christopher, Brittany, and Chad; siblings: Mike (Terry), Jim (Kelly), Renee (Dave), Jolyn, Gina, and Jeff; mother-in-law, Cindy Clark; father-in-law, William Schreiber; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Emily and Justin Schroeder; and brother-in-law, Noah Walhovd. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Craig; and two nieces.

A private memorial service will be held at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. A celebration of John's life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Last Nite Bar & Grill in Edgerton.

