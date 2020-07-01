May 25, 1946 - June 29, 2020
Milton, WI -- John E. Kath, age 74, of Milton, WI, passed away on June 29, 2020 at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville, with his loving wife at his side. John was born in 1946 to the late Ellsworth and Dorothy (Redenius) Kath. He graduated from Janesville High School - Class of '64. He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He and his wife Eloise (Ellie) would have celebrated 49 years of marriage in August. John was a remarkable man with varied interests and talents, especially in the construction industry.
John is survived by his wife, Ellie; his godchildren: Caitlyn Turkowski, Doug (Kristin) Kath and family. He is also survived by Ruth (Michael) Argentieri; and many family and close friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to St. Jude Children's Hospital. A private celebration of John's life will be held at their home. The Albrecht Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family.