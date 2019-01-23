John E. Frechette

October 20, 1939 - December 23, 2018

Reno, NV -- John E. Frechette, 79, passed away on Sunday, December 23, 2018, at his home in Reno, NV, with his children at his side. He was born in Janesville, WI, on October 20, 1939, the son of Francis and Gladys (Farness) Frechette. A graduate of Janesville Senior High School ('58) and Economics major at UW Madison ('64), where he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity, John served in the U.S. Army Reserve for six months before accepting a position with CARE, a decision that resulted in two decades of adventure abroad over ten countries. In addition to being a world traveler, John was a businessman, pilot, cyclist, and raconteur who could tell a tale like no other. During a long and fulfilling career, he held key positions at companies such as Levis-Strauss, Russell Athletic, and Ritchey Design.

He is survived by his brother, Paul, of Janesville; children, Jonathan of Los Angeles, CA and Jacqueline of Gilroy, CA; a grandchild, Luca; nephews: Simon, Matt, and Tom; and nieces: Gretchen, Kristen, and Kathy. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Peter L. Frechette and Francis M. Frechette.

His life and memory will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at The Edgewater Hotel in Madison, WI.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse