October 20, 1939 - December 23, 2018

Reno, NV -- John E. Frechette, 79, passed away on Sunday, December 23, 2018, at his home in Reno, NV, with his children at his side. He was born in Janesville, WI, on October 20, 1939, the son of Francis and Gladys (Farness) Frechette. A graduate of Janesville Senior High School ('58) and Economics major at UW Madison ('64), where he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity, John served in the U.S. Army Reserve for six months before accepting a position with CARE, a decision that resulted in two decades of adventure abroad over ten countries. In addition to being a world traveler, John was a businessman, pilot, cyclist, and raconteur who could tell a tale like no other. During a long and fulfilling career, he held key positions at companies such as Levis-Strauss, Russell Athletic, and Ritchey Design.

He is survived by his brother, Paul, of Janesville; children, Jonathan of Los Angeles, CA and Jacqueline of Gilroy, CA; a grandchild, Luca; nephews: Simon, Matt, and Tom; and nieces: Gretchen, Kristen, and Kathy. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Peter L. Frechette and Francis M. Frechette.

His life and memory will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at The Edgewater Hotel in Madison, WI.