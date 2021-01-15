August 30, 1925 - January 12, 2021
Delavan, WI - John E. Cates, 95 passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center with his family by his side. He was born August 30, 1925, the son of the late Charles and Adaline (Mason) Cates in Linn Township. John married JoAnn Peterson, of Fontana, on October 15, 1949 at Brick Baptist Church in Walworth Township. He grew up on the farm and they stayed farming together for 40 years on the Stateline near Zenda. Later, John farmed on Chilson Rd in Sharon Township until he retired in his later years.
John is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, JoAnn, their three children; Susan (Larry Sandy) Jensen, Cindy Cates and Mark (Lisa) Cates, six grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, his sister, Charlene Schultz and sister-in-law, Ila Cates. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Ralph, two sisters; Helen Weeks and Betty Oberst, four brothers-in-law, one niece and three nephews.
Private Family Service will be held Monday, January 18, 2021 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes. An Open Celebration of John's Life will be held at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic, 116 N Dodge St. Burlington, WI 53105 or Alzheimer Association Wisconsin Chapter, 620 S. 76th St, Milwaukee, WI 53214. Please visit our website www.haaselockwoodfhs.com for the live streaming of Memorial Service.