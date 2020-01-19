April 3, 1947 - January 7, 2020

Janesville, WI -- John Donald Nevins, age 72, of Janesville, died unexpectedly Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in Florida. He was born in Rockford, IL, on April 3rd, 1947, the son of late Joseph Gerald Nevins and Mary (Provancher) Nevins. On January 4, 1969, he married his childhood friend and soul mate, Helen Lake, in Rockford, IL. He grew up attending the Catholic schools in Rockford, and attended St. Procopius/Illinois Benedictine College, earning his Bachelor's Degree in 1969. He received his Masters in Education Administration from the University of Wisconsin Madison in 1987.

John started his teaching career in Illinois in Woodridge, and, in 1977, moved with Helen and their family to Janesville, WI. He spent the next three decades educating the youth of Janesville. He retired in 2007 as the principal at Van Buren Elementary. For the last 30 years, John also worked part time alongside Al Fagerli, announcing high school sporting events for WCLO sports. He always said it was the best seat in the house, "you could sit beside your best friend, talk about the game, and get paid for it."

After retiring, he enjoyed traveling with Helen, volunteering for Meals on Wheels at Mercy Hospital, being a member of the Blackhawk Golden Kiwanis, a member of the Great lakes Club in Barefoot Bay, FL, an active member in St. Luke's Parish in FL, and he even continued educating the youth of Vero, FL as a volunteer at the ELC. John loved to cook, and attended the culinary program at BTC to expand his love of being a foodie. He also enjoyed attending theater, sporting events, art fairs, and just watching the pelicans on the beaches in FL. His most enjoyment came from spending time with Helen, his family, and his grandchildren. In January 2019, he and Helen celebrated 50 years of marriage, and were part of the Diocesan Celebration in August.

He is survived by his wife, Helen; three sons and a daughter: Michael (Jamie) Nevins, James (Kathy) Nevins, Colleen (Darrell) Shelby, and Joseph (Tricia) Nevins; and two grandchildren, Randy and Maisy Nevins. John was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at ST. WILLIAMS CATHOLIC CHURCH,456 N. Arch St., Janesville with Fr. Jim Leeser presiding. Visitation will take place from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, or from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday at the CHURCH. Memorials can be made to the Van Buren lunch program or the Gifts Men Shelter

