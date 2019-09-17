December 4, 1932 - September 14, 2019

Janesville, WI -- John DeWitt Holcomb, age 86, of Janesville, died on September 14, 2019, of a worn-out and much-used heart. He was born in Bloomington, IL on December 4, 1932, the eldest son of Gilbert DeWitt and Jeannette (Coupe) Holcomb. He graduated from Bloomington High School in 1950, and attended Illinois State Normal University (currently ISU) where he received his Bachelor's, and then a Master's degree in Education. He married his wife, Nancy, in Bloomington, IL on June 16, 1956. They moved to Janesville in 1959, and had 2 sons. In 1965, he was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship to teach in New Zealand. John, Nancy, his 2 sons, and sister, Ellen, all moved to Auckland to live for one year. John appreciated the many differences observed in New Zealand schools. Young boys and girls began school the very next day after their 5th birthdays. The seating in the classes had boys on one side and girls on the other. While there, John taught at Selwyn College (secondary school) in Auckland. He fondly remembers and was especially honored to meet and shake hands with native-born Sir Edmund Hillary, one of the first men to climb Mt. Everest.

John played four years of tennis at Illinois State University, and his team won conference all four years. In Janesville, he was one of the founders of the Janesville Tennis Association, and coached tennis at both Janesville High School and Parker High School. He was also head of the Math Departments at both Janesville High School and then at Parker High School. He enjoyed golf, community and church volleyball, slow-pitch softball, watching his sons and wife play tennis and hockey, not to mention the many hundreds of hours he spent both on and near the tennis courts. In his heart, he will forever be a member of the SOS Group, Evergreen Bed & Breakfast Club, Golden K Kiwanis, his writer's group, Masonry, Trinity Episcopal Church, and all things adventurous.

John is survived by his two sons, Steven Holcomb and James DeWitt Holcomb; five grandchildren: Dagny, Naomi, Jack, William, and Ryan Holcomb; sister, Ellen Walker; and many other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy, who died on January 20, 2013.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at TRINITY EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 411 E. Court St., Janesville, with Rev. Kathy Monson Lutes officiating. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, and again on Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the CHURCH. Memorial donations are preferred to Trinity Episcopal Church.