March 25, 1966 - January 13, 2021
Roanoke, IN - John D. Weiland, age 54, of Roanoke, IN, formerly of Janesville, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, IN. He was born in Janesville on March 25, 1966, the son of the late Robert "Bob" and Ann (Sherry) Weiland and was a 1984 graduate of Parker High School. He attended UW-LaCrosse for a brief time before beginning his employment at General Motors. He started at the Janesville Assembly Plant, transferring to Fairfax, KS, Orion, MI and lastly to the Fort Wayne Assembly Plant in 2009 where he was currently working as a supervisor. John married Cherry Menges on Oct. 28, 2000. They recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary. He was previously married to Connie Hackett and they had two children.
Known to his close friends as Weils, he was affectionately called the "life of the party" by many who knew him and the "best boss ever" by those who worked for him over his 34-year career with General Motors. John loved to fish for walleye - especially on Lake Erie. He also enjoyed hunting, coaching youth flag-football and was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. John was happiest spending time with his family and friends. His quick wit and his ability to motivate everyone to have a good time will be missed by all.
He is survived by his wife, Cherry; 4 children: Brittney Weiland of Janesville, Shelby Weiland of Madison, Justin and Drew Weiland, both of Roanoke, IN; a sister, Lynn (Bruce) Bandt and their children, Meghann and Johnathan; mother-in-law Margaret Menges, brother-in-law Dale Menges; his adoptive dad, Al Banner; three special life-long friends, Mike Hastings (Hasters), Brian Bailey (Bails) and Brian Wyss (Wysser), and many other close friends who are like family; as well as his granddogs, Blue and Matilda. He was preceded in death by his parents; special grandmother, Josephine Weiland; aunt, Pauline; uncle, Orin and father-in-law, Eldon Menges.
A Public visitation will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Road, Janesville. Private services will take place earlier in the day. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorials in John's name can be made to either the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or the American Diabetes Association. For on-line condolences: www.whitcomb-lynch.com