March 23, 1953 - May 12, 2019

Janesville, WI -- John C. Zanzinger, age 66, a lifelong Janesville resident, passed away early Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. John was born March 23, 1953, in Janesville, the only child of the late Chester L. & Katherine E. (Hansmon) Zanzinger. He attended school in Janesville. Following high school, he worked for many years as an assembly worker, retiring from AMTEC Corp.

He is survived by his daughter, Angela Scott, of Janesville; his three beloved grandchildren: Samantha Zanzinger, Trever Scott, and Mya Scott; his former wife and dear friend, Diana (Burke) Kirkpatrick; and by many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mary Ellen and Larry Burke; and by his brother-in-law, Darren Burke.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the UNION LABOR TEMPLE, 1605 Center Ave. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services. 21 S. Austin Rd., (608)752-2444. www.whitcomb-lynch.com