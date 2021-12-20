July 23, 1934 - December 15, 2021
Drummond, WI - John C. Olstad, age 87, of Drummond, WI, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021, from complications due to pulmonary fibrosis.
John Christian Olstad was born July 23, 1934 in Edgterton, WI, the son of Leo and Jessie (Jacobson) Olstad. He graduated from Edgerton High School in the class of 1952. John was a member of the Evangelical Church in Kendall, WI. He was an outstanding baseball pitcher where he pitched a no-hitter his senior year against Milton. John was scouted by many major league teams including the St. Louis Browns, who became the Baltimore Orioles, the Milwaukee Braves, New York Yankees and the Cincinnati Reds. He signed a minor league contract in 1954 with the Chicago Cub's affiliate in Blackwell, OK. Unfortunately, he was released midway through the season because of an arm injury.
John was the ace pitcher for the Albion Tigers in the late 40's and 50's. He pitched the Tigers to the final four in 1953 and 1957. John lost the championship game in 1957 to Middleton, 2 to 1. He was on several all-star teams. One of his many highlights was in the fall of 1952, John was picked as one of the six pitchers to represent the 34 teams from the Home Talent League to play against Madison Industrial League All -Stars, and he pitched a scoreless 8th inning. The Madison players consisted mostly of University Players, this was the first and only time that happened. John retired from baseball in 1960.
John lettered in both football and baseball at Milton College. In the sixties John became the coach for both the Pony League and Teener Leagues winning the Tenner League Championship in 1963 over Sun Prairie with Charlie Edwardson as his assistant coach. He was an avid Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns fan all his life.
John was united in marriage to Pauline Bolden on June 26, 1971 in the East Koshkonong Church in Cambridge, WI. He was a life-time member of the Edgerton Conservation Club and was the president for nine years. In 1963 he originated the annual beef feed, with the help of Ray Risch and built the first pit. John was guide for bear hunters for over 25 years.
John and his wife, Pauline, owned the land that is now Tobacco Valley Estates of Edgerton, WI, selling it to a developer in 1977. He was in the carpet and vinyl business for 42 years. John started in 1958 working for Sig Olsen and Company from Janesville and he also worked for Coyle Carpet in Madison before starting his own business in 1965. John retired in 2000.
He had many hobbies including trapshooting, bear baiting, snowmobiling, four wheeling, hunting and fishing in Canada, and hunting in Montana, Wyoming and the Dakotas but most of all, other than the love of his family, he loved the Northwoods.
He is survived by his daughters Bonnie St. Michael of Milton, Debbie (Butch) Fox of Edgerton and Laurie (Ken) Marose of Drummond; six grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Jessie; wife Pauline; brothers Bob, Clayton and Wally; sister Marion Kjernes; brother-in-law Owen Kjernes; sisters-in-law Carol, Joyce and Mary Ann; and nephew Dale Kjernes.
A Memorial Service will be held at East Koshkonong Lutheran Church in Cambridge in the spring of 2022.