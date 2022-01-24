John C. Lumsden

JANESVILLE, WI - John Clarence Lumsden, age 67, of Janesville, passed away on January 11, 2022, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center in Janesville. He was born in Miles City, Montana on June 17, 1954, the eldest son of John and Royce (Johnson) Lumsden.
John graduated from Parker Senior High School and was employed by Frank Brothers, Inc. and HUML Contractors, Inc. until his retirement.
John married his beloved wife Jo Ellen Hynek on April 4, 1987. She preceded him in death on February 15, 2005.
John enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and spending time at the family farm in Clifton, Wis. John will always be remembered for his famous dilly beans and deviled eggs; his near daily trips to Woodman's and Aldi; and most importantly, for his thoughtfulness and kindness to others.
John is survived by his daughter, Jessie (Kyle) Heikkinen of Macomb, Ill.; his granddaughter, Emma Jo Heikkinen, whom he was anxiously awaiting to arrive and was born on January 17, 2022; his mother, Royce Lumsden of Janesville; his sister, Jewelie (Tom) Lumsden-Westrick of Milton, Wis.; his brothers, William (Joy) Lumsden of Baraboo, Wis., and James (Paula) Lumsden of Oconomowoc, Wis.; nieces, nephews, cousins and his many, many friends. In addition to his wife, John was preceded in death by his son, Jake Lumsden and his father, John P. Lumsden.
John's family would like to thank Mercyhealth for their compassionate care during his stay.
In honor of John's request, no services will be held. The Lumsden family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be made at www.henkeclarson.com.
