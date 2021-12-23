Janesville, WI - John C. Chrobak, age 74, of Janesville, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at home. He was born in Janesville on March 11, 1947; the son of Felix and Mary (Jakale) Chrobak. John served in the United States Air Force after graduating from Janesville High School, from 1966 to 1972, ending his service as a Sergeant and aircraft mechanic. He began working for the General Motors Corporation in 1964, retiring in 2004, and began working for Fagan Automotive in 2005-2021. He was married to Dawn (Simenson) Chrobak on April 11, 1981 in Janesville. He was a great man of faith and an avid car lover and owned quite a few beautiful cars throughout his life. John was a remarkable man, and his family will miss him dearly.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn Chrobak; daughters: Tammy Chrobak, Melissa (Tom) Scalissi, Kristine (Josh) Hill and Nickole (Nick) Helwig; son, Jody Chrobak; twin sister, Priscilla Chrobak-Gable; brother, Renard Chrobak; grandchildren: Carley (Draven) Ruthe, Samantha (Josh) Roach, Maddie Scalissi, Brandon Chrobak, Paisli Hill, Parker Hill; one great grandchild on the way; and many extended family members and friends. John is preceded in death by his parents, Felix Sr. and Mary Chrobak; and a brother in infancy, Felix Chrobak, Jr.
A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 2:00 p.m. until time of service. Military Honors will immediately follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to either: The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin or to the Cruisin Group. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
