April 20, 1969 - July 19, 2020
Janesville, formerly Cassville, WI -- John C. Bausch, age 51, of Janesville, formerly of Cassville, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at home in Janesville, after a yearlong battle with brain cancer. He was born on April 20, 1969, in Lancaster. John graduated from Cassville High School in 1987. He furthered his education at Blackhawk Technical College, earning a degree in livestock management. John was employed in Montana at a dairy farm before returning to Janesville and later, to the family farm. He served as a maintenance mechanic at Universal Forrest Products, and most recently, Hormel Foods. John was an avid outdoorsman; he especially enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his motorcycle. He dearly loved spending time with family and friends. John will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his aunt, Bertha Bausch; his brother, Kevin (Kay) Bausch; his nieces and nephews: Melissa Dressler, Anthony, Ryan, and Trevor Bausch, Jonatan Rodriguez, Makoy Retallick, Jacob and Makenna Bausch. John was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Herbert and Esther Bausch; and his father, Francis Bausch.
A Celebration of John's life will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at J&J's Sandbar in Cassville. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Cassville is assisting the family. Online condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com. Click Here To See Our Virtual Tour: https://goo.gl/maps/Gnwneuh5JxVftRxv7