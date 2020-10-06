John Byrum

April 13, 1952 - September 29, 2020
Janesville, WI- John M. Byrum, age 68, of Janesville, WI died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home in Janesville. He was born April 13, 1952 in Columbus, OH, the son of Marvin and Juanita (Skipper) Byrum. He grew up in Ohio and after moving to Janesville worked in as a salesperson in the plumbing industry.
Surviving are two children, Ian (Michelle) Byrum and Stacey (Gene) Duker; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, his mother, Junita "Zoe" Byrum; two brothers, Rick (Diana) Byrum and Steve (Amy) Byrum; one sister, Mindi Luck and his best friend of 35 years, Danette Peterson. His father preceded him in death.
A visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Due to Covid 19 a celebration of life will not be held at this time and will be scheduled for a later date.
Henke-Clarson Funeral Home