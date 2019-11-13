August 7, 1932 - November 9, 2019

Janesville, WI -- John B. Wilson, age 87, of Janesville, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Mercy Hospital. He was born in Lake Mills, Wisconsin on August 7, 1932, the son of John C. and Iva (Hopper) Wilson. John honorably served the nation first in the United States Navy during the Korean conflict, and a few decades later with the Wisconsin Army National Guard. John loved his country and was strong in his dedication and political views. He married the love of his life, Margaret I. Wilson on August 4, 1954, and she preceded him in death on January 3, 2000 after 47 full and memorable years together, often traveling with their three children. John was married once again to his loving wife, Dolores (Clary) Wilson on October 12, 2002, and they shared 17 wonderful years, enjoying their time traveling to destinations in the lower 48 States and through Canada. John was a faithful and devoted member of the First Baptist Church in Janesville, as well as the VFW Post 1621, the American Legion Post 209, and the Teamsters Local 579. He was also a Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 222 for several years. John participated in various military activities, including being a commander at the local 32nd Division Red Arrow Club, and taking the opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C. with the VetsRoll organization. John retired from Janesville Auto Transport Co. (JATCO), where he had been a truck driver for decades. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, both of which brought him tremendous pleasure and peace. He spent many weekends at his cabin in Webster, WI, and always looked forward to enjoying time there with family and friends. John was a tirelessly caring, generous, and helpful man, and would immediately come to the aid of family, friends, neighbors, or even someone he didn't know. John was quick to laugh, and was appreciated and admired by countless people.

John is survived by his wife, Dolores Wilson; children: Sherrie (Loren) Thompson, Paula McGuire, and Michael (JoAnn) Wilson; Dolores' children, Bruce (Joanne) Clary and Linda (Mark) Holapa; twelve grandchildren: Amanda, Megan, Trinity, Trent, Todd (T.C.), Travis, Brittany, John, Lauren, Joe, Laura, and Alycia; and five great-grandchildren: Kiyan, Hunter, Ari, Danny and Zahara. He is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Margaret Wilson; granddaughter, Sarah Taormino; and six sisters; and two brothers.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, at FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH in Janesville, 3414 Woodhall Drive; with Pastor Tom DeWitt officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME and will continue on Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Committal and Military Honors will follow immediately to Milton Lawns Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: First Baptist Church of Janesville or to the VETSROLL organization. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com