August 31, 1958 - July 31, 2020
Delavan, WI -- John B. Leek, age 61, of Delavan passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at home. He was born on August 31, 1958 to William and RoseMary (Broome) Leek. John was the owner and operator of American Marine in Delavan since the 1970's. He was a longtime member of St. Andrews Catholic Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and spending time with family.
John is survived by his siblings: Dr. James Arthur Leek, Joan Marie Leek Duvall, Mary Jane Leek (Clyde) Pence, Pamela Sue Leek Predick, and Thomas Charles Leek; brother-in-laws, Robert Prahl and George Predick; and many nieces and nephews. John is preceded in death by his parents; and four siblings: Barbara, Fredrick, Michael, and Patricia Leek (Prahl).
Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at ST. ANDREWS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 714 E. Walworth Avenue in Delavan. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com