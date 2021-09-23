John Armstrong Davis

Janesville, WI - It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of John A. Davis, Jr. He passed away on September 5, 2021 at Agrace in Janesville, WI following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was born January 26, 1953 in Lynchburg, VA to John and Gertrude Davis. He graduated from Shawnee Mission South Highschool in Kansas in 1971 and graduated with an Architecture degree from University of North Carolina-Charlotte in 1976. He made lifelong friendships during this time, all of which brought him great joy throughout his life.
John married Jeanne M. Godar on May 27, 1990 in Norfolk, VA. Shortly after, they moved to Raleigh, NC, where they welcomed three children into the world, twin boys, Michael and Christian, and daughter Anna. The family moved to Janesville, WI in 1992, and throughout their time here made friends who have turned into family.
John was preceded in death by his wife Jeanne, and parents John and Gertrude. He is survived by his children, Michael and Christian (Janesville, WI), and Anna (Ben) (Madison, WI); sister, Susan Zils (Kansas City, KS); brother, Robert Davis (Charlotte, NC); brother, Lee Davis (Church Creek, MD); cousin, Carol Meekins (Church Creek, MD); cousin, Ed Humes (Los Angeles, CA); and numerous relatives and close friends throughout the country.
John was the most giving and loving person. He will be remembered fondly for his deep love of music, devotion to family and friends, appreciation of nature and the great outdoors, and his positive and fun outlook towards life. He will be missed greatly and cherished by all who knew him.
In lieu of gifts, please consider honoring John’s memory by supporting organizations he held dear: Agrace, Echo Inc, Stoughton Opera House, or your local conservation organization.
Special thanks to the staff at Mercy Hospital and Agrace for their help and support.
To plant a tree in memory of John Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.