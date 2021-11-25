Madison, WI - Former Janesville resident John Alan Terry, Jr was suddenly called home to God's Kingdom on November 17, 2021. John was born on October 31, 1955 at Mercy Hospital to his parents, John Alan and Betty Lou (Hartwick) Terry.
John was a passionate advocate for the homeless, where he devoted many months serving them at The Beacon in Madison Wisconsin. John's devotion for them led him to run as a Madison alderman so his voice could be used for the less fortunate community. John also strongly backed the U of Wisconsin Girls volleyball team, where he was a season ticket holder.
John was a lifelong confirmed bachelor. He is survived by his father, John (Jack); and stepmother, Jutta; as well as five siblings: Mark (Mary), Richard, Matthew (Pearl), Michelle, and Brian (Sarah). He also has many coast-to-coast cousins whom he was close to. He leaves behind Uncle Ray; six nephews: Kevin, Dennis Ivan, Patrick, Joshua, Alex, and Logan; and three nieces: Kathryn, Dollie Joy, and Bailee.
John will be missed, but we celebrate his eternal life in the Garden of God. Our family wishes to thank those who sacrificed themselves for John.
At the family's request, there will be a Celebration of Life in the Spring of 2022.
To plant a tree in memory of John Terry, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.