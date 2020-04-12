John "Al" Johnson

January 8, 1938 - April 9, 2020
Elkhorn, WI -- John A. Johnson was born January 8, 1938 in Indiana to George and Mary (Young) Johnson. He passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Mercy Walworth Hospital. Al Johnson grew up in Culver, IN. He attended Culver Military Academy, where his father taught for many years. He later attended Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. On September 24, 1966, he married Sally (Thompson) in Williams Bay, WI. They had one daughter, Kim. Sally and Al returned to Sally's beloved hometown of Williams Bay, and that's where they stayed for over 35 years. Al was an accomplished musician, with a passion for Dixieland Jazz music. He was also actively involved in his local Amputee Support group. He loved playing the banjo, scenic drives, the Mississippi River, woodworking, and doting on his two grandchildren, Nathan and Sally, who will miss their Bumpa very much.
Al is survived by his daughter, Kimberly (Jacob) Polyock; grandchildren, Nathan and Sally Polyock; niece. Susan (Steve) King; and nephew, Steve (JoAnn) Taylor. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sally; and sister, Mary Jean Taylor.
Due to the current restriction on public gatherings, a Celebration of Life Picnic will be scheduled at a later date. For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com, or call 262-275-2171