July 2, 1937 - July 27, 2020
Janesville, WI -- John A. Waddell, age 83, of Janesville, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Vernon County on July 2, 1937, the son of Floyd and Flossie (Kellar) Waddell. After his graduation from high school, he proudly served his country by enlisting in the U.S. Air Force, serving in Korea. He married Leona V. Kraabel on January 17, 1959 in Viroqua. John worked for General Motors for 30 years until his retirement. He was a member of UAW Local 95 and a former member of St. John Lutheran Church, Janesville. He loved deer hunting, fishing, wood working, camping, and having a cold beer.
He is survived by his loving wife, Leona; three children: Patty (Rich) Waddell-Fry of Roscoe, IL, John Waddell of Hanover and Kevin Waddell of Janesville; six grandchildren: Erica, Jason (Melissa), Bradley, Matthew, Jenna and Miles; five great-grandchildren: Hailey, Courtney, Ethan, Fiona and Finley; two great-great-grandchildren, Ella and Amara; sister, Barbara Stenslien of Janesville; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lori Waddell; brother, Floyd Waddell; and four sisters: Karen Waddell, June Thayer, Ruby Smith and Phyllis Beaver.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at BRUSH HOLLOW CEMETERY, La Farge with Full Military Honors to follow. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 S. Austin Rd., Janesville is assisting the family. For online condolences and registry: www.whitcomb-lynch.com