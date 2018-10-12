September 1, 1957 - October 5, 2018
Janesville, WI -- John A. Todd, age 61, a lifelong Janesville resident, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 5, 2018 at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center, with his family by his side. He was born September 1, 1957, in Janesville, the son of the late Harold A. and Beatrice A. (Fuelleman) Todd. He attended school in Janesville, and was a graduate of Parker High School, Class of 1975. On September 30, 1978, he married the former Lynne M. Mantei at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Beloit. John was employed as an Industrial Maintenance Mechanic for Wisconsin Knife Works and had also worked for Alcoa Co. in the past. He will be remembered by all as a very selfless, patient, and hard-working person who was entirely devoted to his family. He passed along his love of hunting, fishing, and the outdoors to his sons and his grandson. He was a fan of the Packers, Brewers, Bucks, and the Badgers, and loved watching their games with his family. He was a lifelong member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
John is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Lynne; his two sons, Nick (Stacy) Todd, of Orfordville, and Adam Todd, of Janesville; his beloved grandson, Grant Todd, of Orfordville; his three dear sisters: Betsy (Dave) Eisner, of Mukwonago, WI, Mary Jane Malan, of Rhinelander, WI, and Amy Todd, of Ft. Atkinson, WI; and his two aunts, Bonni (Richard) Austin, and Suzee (Joseph) Muetzel, both of Janesville. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John A. Todd, Jr.; and his grandparents.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at ST. PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 315 Cherry St., with Fr. Timothy Renz officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, or from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.
In death, John is still helping others by offering the Gift of Life to those in need. His family would like to express their desire for others to discuss the possibilities of Organ and Tissue donation with their families so as to help others live on.
