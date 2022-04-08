John A. Spoden

Janesville, WI - On March 24, 2022, John finished his journey on earth, and went home to be with Jesus. John was the third of eight children born to Edward and Norma Spoden in Milton, WI. A hard-working man, with simple tastes and few needs, he always helped others before he thought of himself.
John was a devoted, loving husband to Monika for almost 60 years; a wonderful, caring role model to his son, Timothy (Lorna) Spoden, and daughter, Christine (Jeff) Larsen. His granddaughter, Samantha Larsen brought a special sunshine to his heart. He also had a wonderful blended ready-made family through Tim and his wife, Lorna. His life was filled with love.
He served honorably in the U.S. Army in Korea, and was a valued American Veteran.
His closet consisted mostly of shirts with the Green Bay Packer logo, and he really enjoyed watching the games with his son, Tim. Fishing with Tim was also high on his list of enjoyable sports.
He is survived by a sister, Lorraine Baysden, and was preceded in death by his brothers: Ed Jr, Richard, Robert, Ken and Mike; and a sister, Jeanette Dominy.
John will be sorely missed by his family and friends, but we will carry his memory in our hearts.
Many thanks go to the caring team of ProMedia Hospice; the doctors and nurses at St. Mary Hospital, Janesville - especially Nicki Bennett; and our gratitude to the VA for all their kind help. Father Jim Leeser of St. Williams is assisting the family. A celebration of life with family and friends will be held at a future date.
To plant a tree in memory of John Spoden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.