Edgerton, WI - John A. Shell, age 83, of Edgerton, died on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Fort Healthcare, Ft. Atkinson. He was born on December 11, 1938, in Chicago, IL the son of Stanley and Olga (Fornal) Shell. He attained an Associate Degree in Computer Science. He first worked for WPS, then went to work for the State of Wisconsin in computer systems support until his retirement at the age of 65. He married Bernadine J. Kania on April 24, 1976, in Chicago. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed researching his family genealogy and in his younger years he performed in amateur theatre.
John is survived by his wife, Bonnie; son, Andrew Shell of Madison; granddaughter, Piper Shell; 2 brothers; Lawrence Shell of Western Spring, IL and Stanley (Dawn) Shell Jr. of Deerfield, IL; and other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Margaret (Michael) David.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton with Fr. David Wanish celebrating. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Friday, January 28, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton and again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Memorials are preferred to St. Joseph Catholic Church. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of John Shell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.