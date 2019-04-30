July 2, 1944 - April 25, 2019

Whitewater, WI -- John A. Sanderson Jr. may have left this earth on Thursday, April 25th but for all of us who knew and loved him; his jovial laughter will live on in our memories. "Everyone has a story..." John would say and in his inquisitive manner, he would learn yours. John was the son of John A. Sanderson Sr. and Eunice Ann Gardner Sanderson. He was married to Mary Ellen Austin on April 24th, 1976 in Fontana, WI. They had just celebrated 43 years of marriage. John was a graduate of Big Foot High School then attended Stetson University in Florida for one year before transferring to UW Whitewater. Upon graduating in 1966 he joined the United States Navy, going to officer candidate school in Pensacola FL where he was commissioned an Ensign and later promoted to Lieutenant Junior Grade. He was stationed in Norfolk, VA and Camp Lajeune, NC. Additional duty locations included Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Puerto Rico, with temporary duty in Greece, Italy, and Spain. Upon leaving the Navy in 1969 he went to work for Robert Alder and Sons (Dean's Milk Distributor) in Delavan, WI. John worked for Dean's until 1978 when he and Mary Ellen moved to Sac City, IA and bought a Chevrolet dealership, operating this for two years. In August of 1980 they moved to Whitewater, WI where he bought Sanderson Chevrolet Oldsmobile Inc. and operated it for 27 years. On May 31, 2007, he sold the dealership to Burtness Chevrolet. John was a Director of the Wisconsin Auto and Truck Dealer Association for seven years. But John's real story was that he loved getting to know people. His passion centered on his wife Mary Ellen, their daughter Sarah, and three beautiful grandsons, Coy, Calvin, and Cole. A perfect day for John was calling Sarah and without even saying hello to her, he would ask if he could come over and play with the boys. His greatest joy was pulling the kids in the boat as they were water skiing, watching the kids play baseball, and spending time with his nephews and nieces by engaging in their lives. Card games such as Euchre, Cribbage, Hearts, or Gin was a favorite past time with Mary Ellen as well as their groups of friends. Far be it from John to gloat when he won! John especially enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle and loved to travel. He was a proud member of the Banner City Bikers going cross country on their bikes to new destinations. John loved going to warmer climates during our Wisconsin winters and visited San Pedro, Belize for 25 consecutive years usually staying the entire month of February of which Sarah and all three boys accompanied him this last winter. John's sense of humor kept us all on our toes. When calling his home, he would pick up the phone and say the last 4 digits of his phone number to which you would need to quickly respond with the last four digits of your phone number! Anything for a hardy laugh would bring John excitement especially when he pulled one over on you!

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen; daughter, Sarah Kenyon of Janesville, WI: 3 grandsons Coy, Calvin, and Cole Kenyon; as well as one sister Ann (Bill) C. Matson of Carpentaria, CA. He was preceded in death by both his parents and brother-in-law Thomas (Tommy) G. Austin of Walworth, WI.

For those of you who knew John well, he would want you to make a donation to one of the following charities rather than spend money on flowers. Memorials may be made in John's name to Make-a-Wish Foundation at Wish.org, Twin Oaks Shelter at W9665 US-14 Darien, WI 53114 or VIP Services, 811 E. Geneva St, Elkhorn, WI 53121. A celebration of John's life will be held at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Dr., Williams Bay, WI 53191 on Thursday May 2nd from 3:00 - 7:00 pm. For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call Toynton Funeral Homes, 262-275-2171.