June 22, 1930 - March 20, 2020
Janesville, WI -- John A. Orland, Sr., age 89, passed away at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home on Friday, March 20, 2020. He was born in Aurora, IL on June 22, 1930, the son of Selmar and Katherine (Nolan) Orland. He graduated from Aurora East High School, and went on to honorably serve in the U.S. Air Force. John graduated from the University of Colorado-Boulder with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He married Joyce Assell in 1954, and she preceded him in death in 1970. He found love again, and married Lori Mattison on October 5, 1990, in Las Vegas. John worked as a supervisor of over 100 engineers from 1983 to 1985, a plant engineer and supervisor for Ford Motor Company; and as a realtor in Illinois and California. He was a member of the Golden K Kiwanis in Janesville, and a member of the Elks Club in Illinois. John had many passions in life including fishing, gardening, and volunteer reading at Wilson Elementary School and Monroe Elementary School. He was a giant among men. He demonstrated unconditional love, loyalty, kindness, and honesty. All who knew him loved him.
John is survived by his loving wife, Lori; seven children: Jan Orland Kelly, John (Connie) Orland, Jeff (Nancy) Orland, Valerie (Chuck) DuLisse, Victoria Armi, Marv Mattison, Jr., and Lisa Mattison; grandchildren: Lindsay (Chris) Wilkerson, Jeff Roop, Alex Roop, Kevin (Liz) Orland, Mike Orland, Dawn (Jeff) Kararo, Ron (MaryAnn) Rocchi, Brandon (Missy) DuLisse, Steven (Chelsea) DuLisse, Amanda Roberts, Joey Mattison, Mickey Wagner, Nicole Armi, and Jeffrey Armi; many loved great-grandchildren; brother, Bob Orland;
and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Joyce; daughter, Julie Orland; mother-in-law, Margaret Hamill; father-in-law, James Hamill; and brother, Ron Orland.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. John Vianney Catholic Church at a later date. Memorials are preferred to St. Elizabeth Nursing Home, or to St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.
Lori and the family wish to thank St. Elizabeth's Nursing Home and their staff, and Dr. Honarkhah for their care and compassion.
Do not stand at my grave and weep,
I am not there, I do not sleep.
I am a thousand winds that blow.
I am the diamond glints on the snow.
I am the sunlight on ripened grain.
I am the gentle autumn's rain.
When you awaken in the morning's hush,
I am the swift uplifting rush of
quiet birds in circled flight.
I am the soft stars that shine at night.
Do not stand at my grave and cry.
I am not there; I did not die.