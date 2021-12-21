Monroe, WI - John A. Burger, age 78, of Monroe (formerly of South Beloit), passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Monroe. He was born in Beloit on January 6, 1943; the son of Louis Sr. and Clementine (Bigalow) Burger. He honorably served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. John married Claudette Dleiler on February 14, 1987, and they shared 32 years together before her passing on June 23, 2019. John worked in maintenance for Besly Cutting Tools in South Beloit for many years, and enjoyed riding his motorcycles in his free time.
He is survived by his daughter, Pattie Burger; siblings: Charles Burger, Clementine Quandt and Earl Burger; sister in-law, Betty Burger; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. John is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Claudette; brothers, George (Ruth) Burger and Louis Burger Jr.; sister in-laws, Janice Burger and Cindy Burger; and brother-in-law, Phillip Quandt.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 12:00 p.m. until time of service. Committal and Military Honors will follow to Milton Lawns Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Janesville VFW Post 1621. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
