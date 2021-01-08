January 6, 1920 - January 3, 2021
Janesville, WI - Johanna M. (Wellnitz) Cash, age 100, of Janesville, passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021, at St. Elizabeth's Manor, 3 days before her 101st birthday. She was born in La Prairie Township on January 6, 1920; the daughter of Bernard and Mary (Reisenauer) Wellnitz. Johanna and Cecil C. Cash of Janesville were married at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church in Janesville on August 9, 1941. Cecil was self-employed and he and Johanna farmed in Hanover, WI. While farming in Hanover, WI, they were active members of St. Augustine's Church in Footville. Cecil was an active member of the Parish Council and Building Committee. Johanna was active in the Christian Mother's Sodality and Rock Deanery. They retired in 1982, and built a cedar log home on Flag Island, MN in Lake of the Woods. They spent summers on Flag Island and wintered at their home in Edgewater, FL from 1978 until 1999. Cecil passed away in 1985. In 1999, Johanna returned to Janesville from Florida, and became a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Johanna was active in the "Over 50 Club", the Catholic Women's Club, and helped with the funeral dinners and volunteer work. Johanna loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a homemaker. She loved to bake, garden, bowl, and host domino games. She enjoyed the many trips that she and Cecil made.
Johanna is survived by 3 sons: Thomas M. (Carolyn) Cash of Hanover, Francis J. (Rose) Cash of Orfordville, and Edward J. (Julie) Cash of Janesville; 8 daughters: Mary Jo Cash of Las Vegas, NV, Karen M. (Joseph) Branch of Mequon, WI, Connie M. Cash (Mike) of Flowery Branch, GA, Ruth A. Krasner of Auburn, CA, Julianne Penny (Joel Glenn) Cash of Powell Butte, OR, Janet M. (Bill) Burns of Gillsville, GA, Barbara A. (John) Shebelski of Birchwood, WI, and LynnAnne (Mark) Wolfram of Woodinville, WA; 22 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; brother, Harry Wellnitz; 2 sisters, Rosemary (Jim) Pakes, and Helen Sweeney, and sister in law Beatrice Wellnitz, all of Janesville; many nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Cecil; siblings: Cecilia and Wenzel Schneider, Alfred and June Wellnitz, Helen and Bernard Wellnitz, Margaret and Frank Wellnitz, Catherine and Raymond Scott, Josephine and Joe Beilingberg, Joe Wellnitz, Inez Wellnitz, and Bob Sweeney.
The family hopes that the celebration of Mom's life at her 100th birthday party serves as a replacement for a full service visitation and funeral, which cannot be held at this time. A memorial service is to be held in the near future.
A private Mass of Christian Burial for immediate family will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, with Very Rev. Paul Ugo Arinze and Msgr. Dan Ganshert officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorial contributions are preferred to the St. John Vianney Building Fund, the MS Society, or the American Diabetic Association.
The Cash family would like to thank the management and staff of Willowick in Clinton, and a special thank you to the caregivers, staff and management and especially the nuns of St. Elizabeth Manor in Footville. They are all truly doing the Lord's work during this time of covid.