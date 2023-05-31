January 1, 1960 - May 27, 2023 Joelton, TN - Joel Robert Dilley passed away on May 27, 2023 of natural causes at his home in Joelton, Tennessee. He was born January 1, 1960 in Beloit, Wisconsin, the fourth son of Gerald and Dolores (Lippens) Dilley. Joel graduated from Joseph A. Craig High School and went on to study at UW-Whitewater. He honorably served four years in the U.S. Air Force spending most of his service at Hahn Air Force Base in Germany. In 1992 he married Jennifer Parker and they had two daughters. Both Taylor and Mackenzie played on championship softball teams in Georgia and Joel enjoyed following their traveling teams to various states. Joel loved sports. One could say it was his passion. Growing up he played on Little League teams (city champs), Babe Ruth teams (State Champions), and Craig High School baseball teams. While at Craig he was named "Player of the Year" for the Big 8 Conference. He always treasured the friendships he made, both teammates and coaches. Above all, Joel cherished the time he spent with his family, especially their annual visits to the Smokey Mountains.
Joel is survived by his daughters Taylor (Gerald) Wright and Mackenzie (Austin) Taylor; his mother Dolores Dilley; brothers Jerry (Sharon), Jim (Jean), and Jeff (Peggy); his grandchildren Hudson, Gracie and Owen Wright, and Sophia and Easton Taylor. He is also survived by his godson, Jace Dilley, the mother of his children, Jennifer Boswell, his uncle, Robert Budd, cousins Rick (Kathy) Drost, Tera Drost, and Scott (Marianne) Drost, Carlton (Kris) Budd, Karen McKillips, and Lindsey (Steve) Ganong, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Joel stayed in touch with many good friends, particularly Michael and "Splash" who visited him regularly in Tennessee as well as Jeff K. and Shaun. He was predeceased by his father, Gerald, his aunt and uncle, Barbara and Leroy Drost, his aunt, Lois Budd, and cousin Tobey Budd.