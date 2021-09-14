Janesville, WI - Joel M. Goodsir, age 61, passed away on September 10, 2021, at home after a four-year battle with leukemia and infoma. He was born in Fort Atkinson on June 28, 1960, the son of Fred and Ann Goodsir. Joel graduated from Craig High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the U. S. Navy but was discharged after boot camp training due to medical complications. Joel completed machine tool training at Blackhawk Technical College and became employed by Fairbanks Morse in Beloit for 40 years until 2017 when his illness forced his retirement. Joel married Kim Marshall on August 7, 2021, and was previously married to Kelli McNeil on July 2, 1983. He was a member of the Beloit Gun Club and enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, boating, water skiing, fishing, riding his motorcycles, and his favorite dog, Zeiger. Through the years of his illness, Joel never lost his sense of humor and his ever-present smile. Joel is survived by his wife, Kim; his daughters Jennifer (Jake) Reible and Sara Goodsir; his grandchildren Easton, Aubree, and River Lynn Reible, his sister Julie (John) Williams; nieces Jordan and Jaclyn Willimas; and his parents Fred and Ann Goodsir.
A celebration of life will be held at Janesville Riverside Park, South Pavillion, Saturday, September 25 from noon to 4:00 p.m. The family would like to thank the health team at SSM and Dr. Amit Sanyal for their kind and compassionate care. Affordable Cremation & Funeral Service is assisting with the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Joel Goodsir as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.