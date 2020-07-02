March 16, 1946 - June 30, 2020
Delavan, WI -- Joel J. Ollerich, age 74, of Delavan, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee. He was born in Sioux Falls, SD on March 16, 1946 to Joe and Elsie Ollerich. Joel graduated from Harrisburg HS in 1964 and SDSU in Brookings, SD in 1968. Joel proudly served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He was united in marriage to Lorraine Forsberg on August 3, 1967 in Tea, SD. Joel taught Vocational Agriculture for 11 years in MN, IA, and SD. He then worked 30 years for the USDA as a warehouse examiner/auditor and retired January 2017. Joel went to St. John's Church in Elkhorn and belonged to the VFW. Joel loved his family, and was so proud of his granddaughter being in robotics, and watching her team win a world championship. He loved the Northwoods and camping. Joel also enjoyed visiting with anyone he met. He loved working in the yard and being outside. Joel also loved sports, especially the Steelers, Cubs, and Blackhawks.
Joel is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lorraine; two daughters, Stephanie (David) Stanton, and Sarah Ollerich; a granddaughter, Emily Stanton; two sisters, Joyce (Dennis) Martinec, and Rose Mary Stumpe. Joel is preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at St. John's Church, 104 S. Broad Street in Elkhorn. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the church. Burial with military honors will take place at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com