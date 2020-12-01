November 25, 2020
Janesville, WI - Joel D. Moore II., age 89, of Janesville, died on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Beaver Dam Health Center. He was born in Waupaca on April 21, 1931, the son of Joel and Grace (Matson) Moore. He was a 1949 graduate of Waupaca High School. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Marines and served his country proud during the Korean War from November 1950 - October 1952, where he earned 2 Purple Hearts. He was wounded in 1951, and recovered in the Chicago Military Hospital. He married Barbara Ann Wetzel on March 14, 1959, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Fond du Lac. Joel received his teaching degree in 1959 from UW Oshkosh and his Masters Degree in History and School Administration from UW Madison. His first teaching job was in Athens, WI from 1959-1960. He moved to Janesville in 1960 and started a long career working for the Janesville School District until his retirement in 1991. He worked as a social studies teacher at Janesville High School until Parker High School opened in 1967. He was also an Assistant Principal for Parker High School from 1971 until his retirement in 1991. After retirement, he returned for a semester as Principal at Craig High school. Joel was involved with the Janesville Hockey Club, Youth Football and coached for Little League Baseball. He was a part of the Coffee Clutch at Hardees, Burger King and Mc Donald's. He enjoyed gardening, reading and watching sports. He was proud to share his military history and his moral value of freedom is not free. Joel loved spending time with his grandchildren and children most of all. He was a member of St. William Catholic Church, Kiwanis; serving as Lieutenant Governor, American Legion and Janesville Retired Teachers.
Joel is survived by his 4 children: Joel D. (Leigh) Moore III of Janesville, Patrick (Kathi) Moore of Shakopee, MN, Stephanie (Paul) Filter of Janesville and Darrel Moore of Janesville; 6 grandchildren: Joel D. IV (Jake) Moore of Janesville, Carol Ann (David) Velasco of Oshkosh, Hanna Lea Moore (Mytchel Scott-Stirn), Evelyn Filter of Janesville, Diego and Isaac Moore of Janesville; great granddaughter, Jude Velasco; sisters-in-law: Florence Moore, Sandy Hanson and Arlene Wetzel; brothers-in-law; Norb (Carol) Wetzel and Larry (Sarah) Wetzel; and nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara; granddaughter, Aubri Moore; and 10 siblings: Jack, Donald, Bertha, Henry, Ethel, Claire, Arlene, Evelyn, Joyce and Roger.
A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Williams Catholic Church with Fr. Jim Leeser celebrating. Burial will be at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Moore Scholarship Trust Fund which is already established and awarded to graduating seniors from Parker High School. WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville is assisting the family.