October 7, 1939 - January 7, 2019
Janesville, WI -- Joe Ernie Lord, age 79, of Janesville, passed away on Monday, January 7, 2019, at home. He was born in Plainfield, WI, on October 7, 1939, the son of Delbert and Wilma (Ruth) Lord. He graduated from Hollandale High School in 1958. Joe retired from General Motors in 1987, but the highlight of his working years was the nearly 60 years he spent in the fields with Metcalf Brothers, Inc., helping with planting, harvesting, and doing just about anything and everything asked of him. Joe's pride and joy in life was his daughter, Tracy, son-in-law, Tim, and grandchildren Dane and Peyton. Joe loved the countless hours he spent at the baseball field, cheering on Dane. He adored Peyton's beautiful smile, and looked forward to seeing her "morning pout" each morning. Joe was entertained in his later years by the family dogs, Cash, and most recently, Hank.
Joe is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Tracy and Tim Burman; grandchildren, Dane Burman (Rachel Smith) and Peyton Burman; siblings: Donna (Keith) Anderson, Doris (Al) Kuehne, Roselee (David) Losenegger, Mary Bendik, and Roy Lord; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert and Wilma (Ruth) Lord; and siblings: Ann Nyhus, Tom Lord, Jim Lord, Glenn Lord, Delbert (Bud) Lord, and William (Bill) Lord.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 13, 2019, at Schneider Funeral Home, with a visitation from 1 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society or Ronald McDonald House would be greatly appreciated.
