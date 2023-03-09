Janesville, WI - Joe Emert, Jr., age 86, of Janesville, passed away at home on Thursday, March 2, 2023. He was born in Black River Falls, WI on August 20, 1936; the son of Joseph Martin and Sarah Katherine (Early) Emert. Joe lived in Fairchild, Wisconsin until he honorably served our country in the United States Army from 1954 until 1958. He married his loving wife, Barbara (Gadke) Emert on May 9, 1959 at St Mary's Catholic Church in Stanley, WI; and she preceded him in death on July 12, 2020. They moved to Janesville in 1960 and he started working for the General Motors Corporation, retiring from the assembly line in 1989. He loved taking his grandchildren fishing, watching his sports on TV and doing his word search books.
Joe is survived by his daughters, Deb (Dennis) Cook and Darlene (Mark) Finnegan; grandchildren: Tammie (Steven) Hardy, Teresa (Jake) Howard, Justyn Finnegan, and Krystina (Nate) Schumer; 5 great grandchildren: Allyson Cook, Andrew Howard, Landon and Preston Schumer and Bristyl (Brees) Finnegan; his sister, Ruth (George) Paap. He is preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Barbara Emert; brothers: Frank, Fred and Donald Emert.
Private family services will be held.
Family would like to express a special thank you to his neighbors Lonny, Georjean, Pete and Sharon for looking out for dad after mom passed away.
